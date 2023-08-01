Celine Dion show announced commemorating the 30th anniversary of 'D'Eux'

A show will be held on Sept. 3 in Quebec City to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Celine Dion's famous album, 'D'Eux', which became the best-selling French-language album in the history of music.

The 1995 album, which was written and produced by Jean-Jacques Goldman, was a milestone in Dion's career. It included the songs 'Pour que tu m'aime encore', 'Je sais pas' and 'Destin'.

Several Francophone artists will take part in the show, including Isabelle Boulay, Corneille, Roch Voisine, Mario Pelchat, Chimène Badi and Axelle Red.

The artistic direction will be provided by Scott Price, Celine Dion's musical director since 2015. He will be accompanied by a team of musicians who follow the artist on tour and in Las Vegas.

The event, which will take place live from the Agora of the Port of Quebec, will be broadcast in Quebec on TVA and in France on the channels of the M6 group.

Tickets will go on sale Friday.