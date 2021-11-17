MONTREAL -- The two men circle the front of the white SUV, working at the driver's side lock, repeatedly looking over their shoulders and apparently nervous about getting spotted.

They didn't know the entire theft was captured on surveillance camera. Montreal police have released video from an Anjou hotel parking lot, asking for help identifying the two men who appear in it.

The car theft happened on Oct. 8, police said.

"On this date, the owner parks his white 2019 Ford F150 in the multi-level hotel parking lot," they wrote. "He realizes a few hours later that the vehicle is no longer there."

The two suspects shown in the video appear to be white men in their thirties, police said.

They were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, but with the masks pulled down, it's possible to see that one has a dark mustache and to get a relatively good look at their faces.

Investigators are inviting anyone with information, or who can identify the suspects, to go to their local police station or to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133, where you can stay anonymous.

There is also an online reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website.