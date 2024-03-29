MONTREAL
Montreal

    Carey Price's home sells on Montreal's South Shore for $1.5 million

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price salutes the crowd during an NHL hockey game between the Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price salutes the crowd during an NHL hockey game between the Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price's home has sold for $1.5 million.

    The future hall-of-famer's house was listed in May of last year for $1.8 million, shortly after his wife, Angela Price, posted on social media that the family would be moving to Kelowna, B.C.

    The family spends the off season in the Okanagan Valley city, about 400 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The city is home to many former NHLers including former Habs Trevor Linden and Shea Weber.

    The family home in Candiac, Que. is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence built in 2008.

    Price last laced up with the Habs on April 29, 2022 in a 10-2 win against the Florida Panthers. It was his only win in five games in that season.

    It was Price's 361st win (22nd all-time) in 700 starts, all for the bleu-blanc-rouge. He came off the bench in 12 other games.

    He has a career save percentage of .917 with a 2.51 goals against average (GAA) over that time.

    A nagging knee injury has kept him off the Canadiens' active roster since, but he has not officially announced his retirement.

    Price won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie in 2014-15, also picking up the Ted Lindsay, Bill Masterton Memorial, William M. Jennings and Hart trophy as the league's top player that season.

    He won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2022, which is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication. 

