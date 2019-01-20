Featured Video
Carbon Monoxide leak in Hochelaga forces tenants from apartments
A carbon monoxide monitor at Laurier Macdonald vocational school
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 4:00PM EST
A carbon monoxide leak forced a hundred people out of their homes in Hochelaga Maisonneuve on Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called at around 5 a.m. to the building on Sherbrooke St.
No one was injured and people were allowed to return home shortly afterwards.
Last week, dozens of students at LaSalle’s Ecole des Decouvreurs were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak.
