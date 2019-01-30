

CTV Montreal





The CAQ government is getting ready for a new session at the National Assembly and so is debating strategy behind closed doors in Gatineau.

One hot topic is the government's signature plan to ban the wearing of religious symbols for some provincial employees.

It's a controversial move that's been debated in Quebec for more than a decade, and even the people who wrote a report suggesting the idea are no longer in favour of a ban on religious symbols.

Regardless, Premier Francois Legault said it's important to send a message that people in authority, such as police officers, Crown prosecutors, and teachers must not wear religious symbols when on the job.

But many people, including opposition MNAs, do not want anyone to lose their job because of new regulations.

Many Coalition Avenir Quebec MNAs are also wondering how the Quebec population would react to the idea that people would be fired because they wear hijabs, crosses, or other symbols of their faith.

"You have arguments for, and arguments against. Must we have a different position for new employees than for old employees? Must we fire people that have been hired without this requirement?" said Legault.

"It's not black or white. There are good arguments for both positions. That's why I want to listen to our 75 MNAs to see where is the population on this position."

The majority of MNAs seemed uncomfortable discussing the issue, and most deferred to Simon Jolin-Barrette, the MNA who is responsible for drafting and tabling the anti-religion legislation.

Earlier in the week Jolin-Barrette confirmed the government does not know how many employees currently wear religious symbols, but that it has asked school boards, provincial police, and the Justice Department to provide information.

The Quebec legislature resumes sitting Feb. 5.