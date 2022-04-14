CAQ unveils a new version of the third link project between Quebec City and Levis

Levis -

The Legault government now plans to build two tunnels to connect the downtowns of Quebec City and Lévis, with dedicated lanes for public transit, but only during rush hour.

This new version of the project was confirmed Thursday by Transport Minister François Bonnardel at a press conference in which Premier François Legault did not participate.

Gone, then, is the project presented with great fanfare by the CAQ government in May 2021, which provided for a huge two-storey tunnel valued at $10 billion.

This new idea of drilling two smaller tunnels under the St. Lawrence River will represent a savings for taxpayers of about $3 billion, said Bonnardel.

The cost of the project is now estimated at $6.5 billion.

Contrary to the previous version, some lanes will be reserved for buses, but not at all times. There will therefore be no lane reserved exclusively for public transit.

Instead, there will be dynamic lane management so that at least one lane will be reserved for buses during peak hours, when heavy trucks will not have access to the tunnel.

The Legault government has long been criticized for its inability to produce studies proving the need for a third link in Quebec City, the cost of which will be passed on to Quebec taxpayers.

On Thursday, he suggested that by 2036, a total of 36,800 additional inter-city trips will add to traffic that has increased by more than 20 per cent in nearly 20 years on the two aging bridges.

Quebec City estimates that in a decade, 143,000 vehicles a day will cross the Pierre Laporte Bridge, while it was designed for a daily traffic flow of 90,000 vehicles and records 126,000 a day.

PROJECT CALLED 'ABSURD' AND 'WASTEFUL'

Québec Solidaire MNA Sol Zanetti, who represents the Quebec City-area Jean-Lesage riding, said that the Coalition Avenir Québec was 'stubborn' in presenting a 'highway expansion' project.



In a press briefing at the National Assembly, Zanetti described the revised third link project as "ridiculous, harmful, absurd."

He deplored the abandonment of the 'only issue that could have a quarter of a thousandth of a fraction of common sense, which is public transit.'

Liberal environment critic Isabelle Melançon said it is clear that Legault was absent "because he must know himself that it makes no sense."

"With this 'electoralist' project, the government is essentially trying to 'save Éric Caire's seat,'" denounced PQ member Pascal Bérubé.

In 2018, Caire, who is the current Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital, had promised to resign if the CAQ backed down on the third link file.

"There is no MNA who will see his re-election worth as much as he does,'' Bérubé quipped.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2022