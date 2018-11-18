

The Montreal Canadiens will pay their respects to long-time CTV Montreal sportscaster Randy Tieman at Monday night's hockey game.

Tieman passed away suddenly Friday at the age of 64, and his friends, colleagues and fans have been sharing their warm memories of him.



The Canadiens organization said on Monday that it will show photos of the beloved sportscaster on its jumbo screen during the first period of play.



Whether it was his smile, warmth, devotion to the local sports scene, or his trademark mustache, Montrealers remembered CTV’s longtime sportscaster Randy Tieman fondly after news of his death was released on Sunday.

One viewer wrote that he “was a great person who helped make the world smile and help make the world a better place.”

Tieman began his career in Ontario and Manitoba before making his way to CFCF radio in Montreal. He would go on to a 34-year career with CTV Montreal, working until 2017.

Tieman's son, Jesse, thanked the public for their kind words.

Want to thank @CTVMontreal for the video tributes and everyone for the kind words & support over the past couple of days



My dad always just wanted to make people smile and he was damn good at it.



I can’t begin to describe how much we already miss him https://t.co/mrPSF5Jd8R — Jesse Tieman (@TiemanRadio) November 18, 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who grew up in Montreal, sent his condolences to Randy's friends and family.

For decades, Randy Tieman invited viewers to share in his joy for sports - professional, amateur & everything in between. His love of the game came straight from the heart, and Montrealers felt it. He’ll be deeply missed. My condolences to his family & everyone at @CTVMontreal. https://t.co/iBNgZxzkfo — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 18, 2018

Many recall him as someone with an infectious, upbeat personality that could resonate well beyond the television screen.

Super shocked to hear about Randy Tieman.... I enjoyed listening to him as he was very friendly and came across as a genuinely good guy.

RIP Sports Stache — Sean Lloyd (@SeanLloyd93) November 18, 2018

Randy was the guy I grew up watching during supper time and making sure I didn’t miss the sports segment. Rest In Peace Randy ❤️ https://t.co/JQckXRdNQK — Bobby Caruana (@bcaruana09) November 18, 2018

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Veteran @CTVMontreal Sportscaster Randy Tieman. I had the honor of meeting Randy a few years back. A true Gentleman. My thoughts are with his Family and Friends. #RIPRandyTieman ❤ pic.twitter.com/Pb5viRpsHG — jonathan perron (@jonathanperron3) November 18, 2018

Tieman was also lauded by his peers in the media and sports communities for his positive attitude, professionalism, and mentorship.

Even the Montreal Canadiens and Montreal Impact tweeted their sympathies.

We’re sad to hear of Randy’s passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2018

Nous sommes attristés par le décès de Randy Tieman. Nous offrons nos condoléances à ses proches.



We were saddened to hear that Randy Tieman passed away Friday. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.@CTVMontreal#IMFC pic.twitter.com/Dp6JXkPdEl — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) November 18, 2018

This is devastating news. Randy was so good to a 23 year old kid who just moved to Montreal, trying to find his way in broadcasting. He taught me a lot about this business but more importantly about life. My condolences to the Tieman family. https://t.co/GVinaSfDkU — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) November 18, 2018

Crushing news to hear of Randy Tieman's death. Randy was a giant in our industry, a true gentleman and one of the best press box (and watering hole) mates you'd find. He believed in amateur sports, yet rolled easily with the pros. He'll be so missed:

https://t.co/aF3C4x13k9 — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) November 18, 2018

Heartbreaking news about Randy Tieman. Worked alongside him for a decade in Montreal. As the new kid in town 35 years ago, he stood up for me - a competitor - against other local media. A teddy bear with the heart of a lion. Condolences to his family & friends. So so sad. https://t.co/y8RtU0Lx0A — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) November 18, 2018

Tieman used to call his son Harry after every broadcast. I never heard someone laugh, counsel and enjoy talking on the phone more than Randy on those nightly calls. Learned a lot from him about being a broadcaster, learned more about being a father. https://t.co/7p5feBQcfp — Sean Coleman (@SColemanUFA) November 18, 2018

I am so saddened by this. Randy is the nicest man I ever met - and I’m sure others feel the same way. He was a great man and a great friend who always had a smile on his face. He was a real-life teddy bear. My condolences to his family that he loved so much. https://t.co/uYWqr2XBDW — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 18, 2018

I'm crushed by Friday's passing of @CTVMontreal icon Randy Tieman. “T” cared about the person, then the athlete – sandlot or superstar. In a harsh business, I never heard a bad or jealous word about Randy. My heart goes out to T’s family & all who held him dear pic.twitter.com/Fz8zVoW3C8 — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) November 18, 2018