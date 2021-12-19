MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forwards Alex Belzile, Lukas Vejdemo and Rafael Harvey-Pinard from their AHL affiliate team, the Laval Rocket.

The team announced the news on Sunday morning before holding a practice session at the Bell Complex in Brossard.

The personnel moves came after it was announced Saturday that forward Artturi Lehkonen was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list and that forwards Joel Armia and Mathieu Perreault were put on the injured list.

Belzile, 30, played in eight games with the Habs this season, recording a plus-1 rating. He also has four goals and seven assists in 16 games with the Rocket.

Gallagher, Belzile, Vejdemo, Harvey-Pinard, Byron, and Niku all joined the main group for practice.



Harvey-Pinard has yet to play a regular season game in a Montreal uniform, but has five goals and nine assists in 24 games with Laval in 2021-22. The Saguenay native was the Habs' seventh-round pick (201st overall) in 2019.

Vejdemo, meanwhile, has played 22 games with the Rocket this year, posting six goals and seven assists. The Swedish forward has yet to play with the Habs this season, but scored one goal in seven games with the Montreal squad in 2019-20. He was Montreal's third-round pick (87th overall) in 2015.

The Habs are scheduled to face the New York Islanders on Monday night in the first of three games in four days in the New York area.

Dominique Ducharme's men will face the Rangers on Wednesday night and the New Jersey Devils the following day.

The Canadiens were idle on Saturday when their home game against the Boston Bruins was postponed, but they won their last game, 3-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers in front of an empty arena at the Bell Centre on Thursday.