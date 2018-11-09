Featured Video
Canadiens place Tomas Plekanec on waivers
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 11:12AM EST
The Montreal Canadiens have placed veteran centre Tomas Plekanec on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.
The Canadiens announced the move Friday.
Plekanec suited up for his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 15, scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings.
But he has had trouble finding playing time with the Canadiens, who are proving to be deeper down the middle than expected with 18-year-old Jesperi Kotkaniemi making the team out of training camp and Max Domi finding success after moving to centre from the wing.
Plekanec has suited up only three times this season, and hasn't played since Oct. 17.
The 36-year-old from Kladno, Czech Republic, has 233 goals and 375 assists over 1,001 NHL games. Almost all of his NHL career has been with the Canadiens, other than a 17-game stint with Toronto at the end of the 2017-18 season.
