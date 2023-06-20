Canadiens extend Sean Monahan's contract by one season

The Montreal Canadiens have given forward Sean Monahan a one-season, US$1.985 million contract extension.

The 28-year-old Ontarian was limited to 25 games last season due to a foot and groin injury. He scored six goals and 11 assists.

Monahan could have become an uncompensated independent player on July 1. Last winter, he completed the final season of a seven-year contract, which brought him a total of $44.625 million.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension (2023-24) with forward Sean Monahan.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/eVzGDE5kcR — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 20, 2023

The Habs acquired Monahan from the Calgary Flames last summer. The team also acquired a conditional first-round pick in return for future considerations.

A first-round pick of the Flames in 2013, sixth overall, Monahan amassed 218 goals and 261 assists in 681 career NHL games.