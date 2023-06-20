Canadiens extend Sean Monahan's contract by one season
The Montreal Canadiens have given forward Sean Monahan a one-season, US$1.985 million contract extension.
The 28-year-old Ontarian was limited to 25 games last season due to a foot and groin injury. He scored six goals and 11 assists.
Monahan could have become an uncompensated independent player on July 1. Last winter, he completed the final season of a seven-year contract, which brought him a total of $44.625 million.
The Habs acquired Monahan from the Calgary Flames last summer. The team also acquired a conditional first-round pick in return for future considerations.
A first-round pick of the Flames in 2013, sixth overall, Monahan amassed 218 goals and 261 assists in 681 career NHL games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 20, 2023.
