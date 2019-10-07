

The Canadian Press





BROSSARD -- Montreal Canadien centre Nick Cousins left the ice Monday morning bothered by a lower body injury.

Cousins skated briefly at the Bell Sports Complex before retiring to the locker room.

The 26-year-old Cousins was left out in the Habs' first two games this season. He signed a $1 million one-season contract with the Canadiens on July 5.

A Philadelphia Flyers third-round pick in 2011, 68th overall, Cousins had 31 goals and 42 assists in 259 NHL games with the Flyers and Arizona Coyotes.

The Canadiens' next game is Wednesday when they visit the Buffalo Sabres.

The Habs' home opener is Thursday, Oct. 10 against the Detroit Red Wings.