Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron travelled twisty road after winning gold in Tokyo
Maude Charron's journey after her weightlifting gold in Tokyo included a "princess" knee, the elimination of her weight class from the Olympic Games and a coaching change.
Charron is set to compete Thursday at the Paris Olympics after the 31-year-old from Rimouski, Que., captured gold in her Olympic debut in 2021 in the women's 64-kilogram division.
That division won't exist at the games this year as the seven weight classes in each gender in Tokyo have been amalgamated to five.
Charron's choice was to go up to 71 kilograms, or down to 59. She chose the latter, with everything that entails.
"I'll be against two other reigning Olympic champions," Charron said. "We're three now in the same Olympic category. It will be very challenging. It's a very stacked category.
"I usually train around 62 or 62.5 kilograms. Every single competition, I have to lose that weight."
Charron earned 59-kg world championship bronze in 2022, but a flare-up of reactive tendinopathy in her knee forced her withdrawal from the 2023 championship. Her inability to train without further inflaming her knee weighed on her.
"It impacted my mood a lot. If I'm not able to do that one thing in my day that matters the most, what am I?" she asked.
But solid training to start 2024 and a bronze medal at a World Cup and an Olympic qualifier in Phuket, Thailand, in April fortified Charron for Paris.
She set a Pan American record in the snatch lifting 106 pounds, and her total of 236 after the clean and jerk was another Pan Am record.
"I was just hoping that, for once, now that I was able to have a great preparation, that my competition result will show, which it did," she said. "It's reassuring to see what I can do when I have a proper preparation."
Charron still coddles that knee and the muscles around it, however.
"A high-maintenance princess," she calls it. "I have to massage it every day, I have to put the little cream on it every night before going to bed, it needs to stretched every morning. I need to get physio and acupuncture every week."
Charron switched coaches in 2022 to Spencer Arnold, an American who coached Kate Vibert of the U.S. to 76-kg silver in Tokyo.
"I was not sure if I wanted to continue or go for another Olympics," Charron said. "I still believed that I had more in me and I could do a little bit more for the sport. I needed to compete in the new weight category, so I needed something different. I needed someone who knows how to deal with weight cut and stuff.
"I had some issues with my old coach and we tried to solve it, but it was not working. For me, it was if I continue the sport and I continue for another quad, it's either I quit or I change coaches.
"I wanted someone who had experience with the Olympics, who had athletes who are currently trying to get to Paris. That limited even more my options, so I reached out to Spencer. I knew he was already working remotely with athletes around the world."
Safe-sport regulations requiring national background checks for coaches meant Charron was required to have a Canadian coach. Enter Vancouver weightlifting coach David Ogle, who was familiar with Arnold through athletes they both knew.
A Zoom call between the three in late 2022 solidified Charron's two-coach system.
"Imagine getting your driver's licence and someone throwing you the keys to the Ferrari," Ogle said. "I have to give Maude a lot of credit. She was pretty open and trusting to something that she probably had never envisioned when she first set out down this path."
Charron flew to international events out of Vancouver or Atlanta to get face time with her coaches. Ogle occasionally stopped into her home. Video feedback continually circulated between the three.
But Charron was also accustomed to training alone in her garage, with rescue dogs Murph and Tokyo her only audience.
She's completed her Quebec police certification for a potential future career.
Since she switched to her new weight class in 2022, Ogle points out that Charron has added five kilograms to her total despite setbacks with her knee.
"The way she is currently lifting at the body weight she's at is significant," he said.
Charron's drive to navigate the challenges Paris posed to her the last three years is the same determination that got her into weightlifting.
"When I started weightlifting, I was doing CrossFit at the same time. I entered a world of an old sport with old vision, an old practice, and I arrived there being already good at it. So it shocked a lot of people," Charron said.
"I had a lot of comments like I'm too old to start a new sport, I don't have the right background, I don't have the right shoes, I don't have the right coach, I don't train in the right environment. So I had a lot of judgment, a lot of doubts, but I was like, 'let me show you how I can still make it happen without having the perfect shoes, the perfect whatever.'
"That was one of the biggest (motivators), to show people that I can still do it and show myself I can still do it."
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Utah man who killed woman is put to death by lethal injection in state's first execution since 2010
A Utah man who killed his girlfriend's mother was put to death by lethal injection early Thursday in the state's first execution since 2010.
British anti-racism campaigners face down far right as police remain on alert
British anti-racism campaigners filled the streets of towns and cities across the country and police put on a massive show of force, largely stifling a threatened wave of far-right demonstrations.
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
Russia says fighting continues in Ukrainian incursion into Kursk region
Russian troops are fighting Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region in the third day of one of the largest cross-border incursions of the war, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.
Those Samsung smartphones given to Olympic athletes? They may violate sanctions on North Korea
South Korean officials on Thursday said providing Samsung smartphones to North Korean athletes at the Paris Olympics would violate U.N. Security Council sanctions against the country over its nuclear and missile program.
Colin Farrell launches foundation in honour of son, who has a rare neurogenetic disorder
Colin Farrell’s 20-year-old son James has Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder. Diagnosed as a child, James is nonverbal and receives live-in care, according to Farrell, who opened up for the first time in depth about his son’s condition in a new interview with People magazine.
A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued
A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory that urged residents to stay away from the coastline. Nine people were injured, most of them slightly, but there were no reports of serious damage.
Video shows crane collapsing at massive fire in Vancouver
A construction crane came crashing onto the street during a massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Wonderland to launch 'tallest and fastest' new roller coaster in 2025
The country’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster will officially open to the public in 2025 at Canada’s Wonderland.
-
Man, woman injured in early morning shooting: Toronto police
Two people were transported to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
-
Suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting woman and forcing her into room on University of Toronto Mississauga campus
A 31-year-old Brampton man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and then forced her into a room on the campus of the University of Toronto Mississauga over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 75 millimetre rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
-
Here's how much it costs to rent in Ottawa in August
The average rent in Ottawa is up by 1.5 per cent for a one bedroom apartment and 1.2 per cent for a two bedroom apartment since last month, according to Rentals.ca.
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK More than 14,000 Ottawa schoolchildren have out-of-date vaccine records
Ottawa's associate medical officer of health says thousands of children in the capital are behind on their shots.
Atlantic
-
Greenwich, N.S., home extensively damaged by fire
A Greenwich, N.S., home was extensively damaged by a Wednesday afternoon fire.
-
Nova Scotia judge to decide whether to approve Postmedia bid for newspaper chain
Postmedia's $1-million bid to acquire Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain is expected to be the subject of a key court hearing today.
-
Rent in Canada now averaging $2,201 per month, with some markets seeing big jumps
Rents are still rising in Canada but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed, according to a new report.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury city councillor facing Election Act charges files lawsuit
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, who is facing legal action in connection with his campaign spending in the October 2022 municipal election, has started legal action of his own.
-
Forest fire near Temiskaming Shores not under control yet
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry continue to work on putting out Kirkland Lake 5, a forest fire burning near Temiskaming Shores.
-
NEW
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
London
-
'Life changing day': Top baseball prospects in Dorchester, Ont. showcase talent for scouts
The top teenage baseball players from Ontario and Quebec were in Dorchester, Ont. for the second annual Canadian Premier Baseball League (CPBL) Prospects Weekend.
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
London Police Service changing how femicide cases are handled
Fighting back tears, Linda Davidson said, “I didn’t want to do this (get emotional),” as she tries to come up with an answer to how she’s feeling knowing changes are coming to the way London Police handle future cases of femicide.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
-
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
-
Real estate in Waterloo Region: Home sales and prices increased in July
Home sales in the Region of Waterloo jumped 4.6 per cent in July 2024.
Windsor
-
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Detroit area on Thursday
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are showing their support for organized labor by appearing at a Detroit-area union hall.
-
Pro bono law firm discovers more than 100 COVID-era tickets were withdrawn
The Democracy Fund (DF), established during the pandemic to fight for constitutional freedom, recently discovered dozens of tickets in Mississauga were withdrawn.
-
‘It's something that we really have to look at’: City councillors teaming up to enact Vacant Storefront Tax
A couple of municipal councillors from Windsor and Ottawa are teaming up to engage all Members of Provincial Parliament about a proposed Vacant Storefront Tax as a way to revitalize downtown cores across Ontario.
Barrie
-
Barn Burner hockey game raises $400K
Thousands of hockey fans gathered at Sadlon Arena on Wednesday as the annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner made a return.
-
A woman in Owen Sound was 'passed out behind the wheel': OPP
Grey Bruce OPP charged a woman with impaired driving in Owen Sound.
-
NEW
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Vancouver
-
2 homes destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
-
Okanagan wildfire prompts evacuation orders, expands alerts
Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in British Columbia's North Okanagan as a nearby wildfire burns out of control, nearly doubling in size since Tuesday.
-
CTV News viewer steps up after wheels stolen from Greater Vancouver Food Bank's delivery truck
Staff at the Greater Vancouver Foodbank made a disheartening discovery when they returned to their Burnaby warehouse Tuesday after the B.C. Day long weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
B.C. provides $20M to expand travel, accommodation funding for cancer patients
The British Columbia government is providing $20 million over two years to support travel and lodging for cancer patients in the province.
-
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Section of Main Street blocked as police investigate 'suspicious circumstances'
A section of Main Street is blocked off on Thursday morning as the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) investigates suspicious circumstances.
-
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
-
Hundreds of extras needed for movie starring Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd filming in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
Calgary
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
-
Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as urgent feeder main repairs needed
Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.
-
'A lot of damage': Research team surveying destruction left by Calgary hail storm
A team of researchers is on the ground in Calgary assessing the damage caused by a recent destructive hail storm.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: A stretch of sunny & warm weather
Sunshine, slightly above-average temperatures, not much wind AND it'll last for several days.
-
Old Edmonton streetcar line found during Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
-
'This is it': Mandolin Books & Coffee Company forced to close after 20 years
For more than 20 years, a unique book and coffee shop has been tucked away in Edmonton's Highlands neighbourhood.
Regina
-
Cathedral neighborhood sets permanent speed limit of 40 km/h
Beginning Aug. 12, the speed limit on a selection of streets in the Cathedral neighbourhood will be changed to 40 km/h permanently. It’s a move many in the area have been working to make possible.
-
'We've been getting sick from it': Compost odour causing issues for Regina business
It's now been over a year since the City of Regina introduced its composting program and one Regina resident is raising concerns over a major drawback – the smell.
-
'It's very scary': Melville couple deals with business damage costs after break-in
A Melville couple is reflecting after their business, the Waverley Bar and Grill, was damaged following a break-in.
Saskatoon
-
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
-
'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice
Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.