Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train of Lights to visit Montreal Sunday night

After two years of virtual activities due to the pandemic, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train has resumed its food bank tour and will stop in the Montreal area on Sunday night.

The train will first visit Montreal's west end around 7 p.m. to offer a free festive concert, and then do the same in Beaconsfield later in the evening.

This year, two 300-metre-long illuminated trains will travel through eight U.S. states and six Canadian provinces that border the CP rail network to raise awareness about food insecurity and the importance of the work of community organizations.

Stacy Patenaude, the company's manager of government affairs, explained in an interview the magical experience the train offers to the municipalities it serves.

"We're going to go through 168 communities to offer concerts this year," she said. "Not only does CPR give donations to local food banks, but concert-goers are also asked to bring food items to be donated to needy organizations."

The initiative helps spread the holiday spirit across North America, in addition to collecting donations and food for needy households.

"We don't have specific collection targets, but we have given $5,000 to food banks in Megantic, for example. These are donations that remain in their community and are managed locally by the people in charge of the banks," said the manager.

Canadian Pacific's acquisition of the Chemin de Fer du Centre du Maine & du Québec (CMQ), which runs through the Eastern Townships, has also made it possible to offer concerts in this region for the first time since the program's inception.

"To my knowledge, this is the only train that does this," said Patenaude. "When we get to our destination, we take a stage down, we do a Christmas concert, and then the stage goes up and we leave. It's simply to share the magic of the holiday season."

The Holiday Train, which has been in existence since 1999, will travel from the east to the west of the continent, with one ending in British Columbia and the other in Missouri.

Since its inception, the Holiday Train has raised over $21 million and 2.2 million pounds of food for community food banks.