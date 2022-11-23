The CP Holiday Train returns to the rails for the first time in three years
For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits.
Over the next four weeks, the train decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights will head out to raise money and food donations for local food banks.
The holiday train's first Canadian stop will be in Lac Megantic, Que. Thursday and finish in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Dec. 18.
CP chief executive officer, Keith Creel says the holiday train, now in its 24th year of celebration, is a reminder to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season.
The event is free, however, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and cash donations.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday train operated virtually in 2020 and 2021.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.
