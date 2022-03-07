Canadian minister wants to prevent collusion as Montreal fuel prices soar
The federal government has asked the Competition Bureau to monitor the fuel market to ensure there is no collusion in setting gasoline prices as the war in Ukraine sends oil prices soaring.
Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Monday that the federal government expected fuel prices to rise in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24.
"I have asked the Competition Bureau to put teams in place to ensure that there is no collusion, that there are no unfair practices," he said at a news conference to announce the construction of a GM plant in Bécancour, Que. that will make battery components for electric vehicles.
The comments came as gasoline prices rose sharply across the country in the wake of the invasion in Ukraine. The price at the pump crossed $2/L at some Montreal gas stations this weekend.
In Montreal, the average price at the pump reached $1.94 per litre, according to data from CAA-Quebec. The organization estimates that the price at the pump should be $1.85, depending on market conditions.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 7, 2021.
