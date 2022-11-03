Canada's brutal history in Inukjuak

CONTENT WARNING -- This interview is about the history of Inukjuak, which includes residential schools, sled dog killings and the forced relocation of Inuit peoples. Some may find it distressing. This video is part of a collaborative news interactive on energy leadership in Nunavik. To be directed to the home page, click here.

Inuit in Inukjuak are still overcoming the effects of Canadian influence in their home. In this extended interview, Inukjuak's former mayor, the late Simeonie Nalukturuk describes, in his own words, the residential school system, the dog slaughter, and the forced Arctic relocation.

Nalukturuk was a respected elder and accomplished leader in Nunavik with a long history of civic engagement. He was first elected as President of the Community Council in Inukjuak in 1972 and elected again later as Mayor. He also represented his fellow Nunavimmiut in many regional roles: as President of the Nunavik Constitutional Committee (NCC) and chairman of the Kativik Regional Government. Nalukturuk was also deeply involved in the Makivik Corporation, an Indigenous political organization representing the Inuit of Nunavik. He was elected community director for Inukjuak in Makivik’s year of inception,1978, Corporate Secretary in 1980, third vice-president in 1983, and President in 1994, during which time he signed the Raglan agreement.

This video was recorded on November 4th, 2021, Simeonie Nalukturuk's last day in office as Mayor of Inukjuak. When we arrived at his office, he invited us to sit down, and he then began to speak. It wasn't really an interview; rather, he spoke, and we listened.

When we learned of his passing in April 2022, we thought that sharing his video would be the best way to pay tribute to him. In consultation with Simeonie's widow, Aalacie Nalukturuk, and community leaders, we edited the video with archival images and video we shot while in Inukjuak. Aalacie pre-screened and approved the dissemination of “Simeonie Nalukturuk: in his own words.” Nakurmiik, Aalacie.

SUPPORT RESOURCES