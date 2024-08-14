Auger-Aliassime into second round in Cincinnati with win over qualifier Kovacevic

MONTREAL
    Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada is through to the next round at the Cincinnati Open. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada is through to the next round at the Cincinnati Open. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the second round of the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-1 win over American qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic on Wednesday.

    The Canadian picked up his fifth break of the match to go up 5-1 in the second set then served out for the win by converting his first match point.

    Auger-Aliassime is looking to rebound from a first-round loss to Italy's Flavio Cobolli in his hometown last week at the National Bank Open.

    That came after a busy Paris Olympics that saw the 24-year-old win mixed-doubles bronze with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski while also advancing to the bronze-medal match of the men's singles competition.

    Auger-Aliassime will next face Norway's Casper Ruud in the second round of the Masters-level tournament.

    The two last faced each other in the men's singles quarterfinals at the Olympics, with Auger-Aliassime winning 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 14, 2024

