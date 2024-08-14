Auger-Aliassime into second round in Cincinnati with win over qualifier Kovacevic
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the second round of the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-1 win over American qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic on Wednesday.
The Canadian picked up his fifth break of the match to go up 5-1 in the second set then served out for the win by converting his first match point.
Auger-Aliassime is looking to rebound from a first-round loss to Italy's Flavio Cobolli in his hometown last week at the National Bank Open.
That came after a busy Paris Olympics that saw the 24-year-old win mixed-doubles bronze with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski while also advancing to the bronze-medal match of the men's singles competition.
Auger-Aliassime will next face Norway's Casper Ruud in the second round of the Masters-level tournament.
The two last faced each other in the men's singles quarterfinals at the Olympics, with Auger-Aliassime winning 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 14, 2024
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for second time in two years
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
'I am disgusted as any Canadian': Immigration minister looking into revoking terror suspect's citizenship
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to look into whether the man accused of plotting a terror attack in Toronto should have his Canadian citizenship revoked.
Here's what could be a sign of future cognitive decline
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
'Not left, not right, but forward': Dominic Cardy officially launches new centrist federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
Canada's trade minister criticizes higher U.S. softwood lumber duties as unfair
Canada's international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
Ryan Reynolds had a few questions for Blake Lively's 'It Ends with Us' leading man
Brandon Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film 'It Ends with Us,' was surprised in an interview by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Silk products returning to grocery stores following deadly Listeria outbreak
Silk plant-based beverages are returning to grocery stores following a deadly Listeria outbreak linked to a number of recalled products.
U.S. safety agency ends probe of Tesla suspension failures without seeking a recall
U.S. highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into complaints that suspension parts can fail on nearly 75,000 Tesla vehicles, and they won't seek a recall.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Silk products returning to grocery stores following deadly Listeria outbreak
Silk plant-based beverages are returning to grocery stores following a deadly Listeria outbreak linked to a number of recalled products.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for second time in two years
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
Jewish Federation of Ottawa withdraws from Capital Pride parade following pro-Palestinian statement
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
-
'Trailblazing' former Ottawa MP, city councillor Marlene Catterall dies
Federal and local politicians are remembering former Ottawa Member of Parliament, city councillor and social activist Marlene Catterall.
Atlantic
-
Ernesto gains hurricane strength, starts move northward towards Bermuda
The National Hurricane Center declared Ernesto a category-one hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the centre of the storm rated as 120 km/h on Wednesday.
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Northern Ontario
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
London
-
Former London Lightning player to run for U.S. senate
A former London Lightning star and NBA player has won the republican senate primary in Minnesota.
-
Vigil to be held for Anna Bielli
A vigil is being held tonight for a little girl who was tragically found last week in the Thames River. Anna Bielli's body was found in the river on Aug. 4 near Western University.
-
Unclaimed London Ont. ticket wins $500,000 Lotto Max draw
Check your lottery numbers, last night’s draw could see a big winner in our own backyard.
Kitchener
-
Paris man wanted for kidnapping after woman assaulted in Wellesley Township
A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.
-
Silk products returning to grocery stores following deadly Listeria outbreak
Silk plant-based beverages are returning to grocery stores following a deadly Listeria outbreak linked to a number of recalled products.
-
Real estate broker's sign vandalized
A Waterloo Region real estate broker is taking it in stride after one of his billboards was vandalized.
Windsor
-
Complaint launched against Canada Post over paused mail service in Sandwich Town
Windsor West MP Brian Masse has filed an official complaint against Canada Post after he says they paused direct mail service to businesses and single-dwelling residents in Sandwich Town due to ongoing road construction.
-
What you need to know about mpox: WECHU
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are currently zero cases of mpox in the region.
-
Check your tickets: $1-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Windsor
OLG is asking anyone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Windsor for Tuesday’s draw to check their tickets.
Barrie
-
Dog stolen from front lawn in Barrie's west end
Police in Barrie are asking for the public's help after they say a dog was stolen late Wednesday morning from a west-end neighbourhood.
-
Oro-Medonte retiree wins $100,000 with Lotto 6/49
A retired entrepreneur from Oro-Medonte who has been playing the lottery for three years dreamed of winning big, but now that dream has come true after winning $100,000.
-
Barrie man faces weapons charges following incident involving teen
One man accused of armed robbery faces several charges while police seek to arrest a second following an incident involving a youth in Barrie.
Vancouver
-
Fire leaves 4 critically injured, dozens displaced from Vancouver affordable housing
A fire that broke out at an affordable housing development in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight has left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced.
-
More than one-third of B.C. residents worried about rent, mortgage payments: poll
Most British Columbians are dissatisfied with their current financial situation, with more than one-third of respondents to a recent survey saying they worry "frequently" or "occasionally" about being able to pay their rent or mortgage.
-
B.C. men charged after police uncover drug 'super lab' in Metro Vancouver
Mounties in British Columbia say five men have been charged after federal investigators uncovered a drug-producing "super lab" in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
More than one-third of B.C. residents worried about rent, mortgage payments: poll
Most British Columbians are dissatisfied with their current financial situation, with more than one-third of respondents to a recent survey saying they worry "frequently" or "occasionally" about being able to pay their rent or mortgage.
-
Calls to keep lighthouse keepers at 2 stations on Vancouver Island
There are calls for the federal government to rescind an order that’s set to pull lighthouse keepers from duty at two stations along Vancouver Island’s famous West Coast Trail.
-
B.C. men charged after police uncover drug 'super lab' in Metro Vancouver
Mounties in British Columbia say five men have been charged after federal investigators uncovered a drug-producing "super lab" in Metro Vancouver.
Winnipeg
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
Missing man found dead after ATV crash: RCMP
A 53-year-old man is dead after an ATV collision on Sagkeeng First Nation.
-
Manitoba bringing back ankle monitors for bail
Ankle monitors are returning to Manitoba for people out on bail.
Calgary
-
Kitten found dead in southwest Calgary in disturbing case of animal abuse
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 2 south of Calgary
One person was killed in a highway crash south of Calgary on Wednesday morning.
-
Dawgs advance to WCBL final with 10-4 triumph over Gulls
Okotoks exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning and then held on to defeat Sylvan Lake 10-4 on Tuesday night, advancing the Dawgs to a WCBL finals date with Moose Jaw.
Edmonton
-
Baby, dog and man hit by vehicle while walking on Sherwood Park sidewalk: police
A man, an infant and a dog were injured after a crash in Sherwood Park last week.
-
Wildfire smoke returns to Edmonton and it may linger for a few days
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
From Mozart to Pixar music, Symphony Under the Sky returns to Edmonton for a 4-day outdoor music event
The Symphony Under The Sky music festival makes its return to Edmonton next week.
Regina
-
'The start of something': Here's how this Sask. town is attracting new residents with a $30,000 incentive
The Town of Moosomin has decided to provide a $30,000 housing incentive to any new builders in the community, and an additional $8,000 for every door after.
-
Over 4,400 treated in first 6 weeks at Regina Urgent Care Centre
The newly operational Regina Urgent Care Centre has treated more than 4,400 patients since its opening on July 2.
-
Regina man killed in collision near Melville
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man loses bid to quash conviction for sexual assault of 17-year-old girl
A Melfort-area man convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl multiple times at a New Year’s Eve party has lost his appeal to get a new trial.
-
Saskatoon military chaplain going the distance to raise humanitarian aid for Ukraine
As Ukraine continues to defend itself against a Russian offensive that started more than two years ago, one local fundraiser is enduring a 400 kilometre trek to raise money for aid.
-
'Nothing will move': Concern over rail strike reaches fever pitch in commodity-driven Saskatchewan
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.