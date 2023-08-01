Canada is spending $1.7 million to protect species at risk along the St. Lawrence River

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced on Tuesday that Canada will spend $1.48 million over the next four years to restore habitats along the St. Lawrence River where multiple species at risk live.

The funds will go to protect areas mainly in the Quebec City, Chaudiere-Appalaches and Mauricie regions where 21 at risk species live including the Bobolink songbird, short-eared owl, and Victorin's Gentian biennial flower.

The money is in addition to $250,000 that was granted between 2020 and 2023 for the first phase of the project to restore habitats, acquire land and "connect them by ecological corridors," a news release reads.

"The St. Lawrence, a unique and rich ecosystem, is supported by the Government of Canada in partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada. Together, we are protecting critical habitats for species at risk and we aim to protect 30 percent of our land and oceans by 2030," said Guilbault.

🐦🦉🌱 LIVE 🐦🦉🌱 an announcement on the recovery of species at risk in the St. Lawrence Lowlands: https://t.co/tLef4DQZMv — Steven Guilbeault (@s_guilbeault) August 1, 2023

The non-profit Nature Conservancy of Canada will continue to run the project.

"Thanks to the first phase of the investment, we have been able to restore and develop essential habitats for species at risk such as the Bobolink and the Short-eared Owl, and we will continue the work we have begun with the support of our valued partners," said Nature Conservancy of Canada regional vice-president Claire Ducharme.