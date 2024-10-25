Minors charged after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school

Two minors were in court Friday to face charges after four teenagers were stabbed outside a Montreal high school.

The incident happened Thursday in an alley on Villeray Street across from John F. Kennedy High School, in the city's Saint-Michel neighbourhood. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old suspect were later arrested.

One of them pleaded not guilty to five charges, including three counts of assault with a weapon, Noovo Info reported. He was remanded into custody pending his next court appearance on Oct 28.

The other teen pleaded guilty to four charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. His case is back before the court on Dec. 4.

On Friday, there was a strong police presence outside the school for most of the day. English Montreal School Board spokesperson Mike Cohen says one of the victims is a 19-year-old student.

"There was one student from there who was injured not seriously enough that he had to be hospitalized," he said.

According to police, around 10 people were involved in the fight. Witnesses told CTV News students at nearby schools have been feuding.

Teacher Steven Zylbergold says this is an anomaly.

"It's unfortunate what happened. It's an isolated incident. It's not at all a dangerous, violent environment and it's too bad if people get the wrong impression because of a couple of people who misbehaved," he said Friday.

"We're not worried. It's outside the school … so everybody inside is safe," one student told CTV News.

However, the EMSB says some students are upset by what they saw.

"There were some students that had panic attacks that we brought in our student services trauma team to meet with the students," Cohen said.

In this situation, the school has the right to suspend or even expel students, he said.

"That's something the administration is going to look into next week. I think they need to evaluate the whole situation," Cohen said.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing and there could be more arrests.

