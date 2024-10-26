Quebec Liberals call to investigate closures of French-language classes for newcomers
The Quebec Liberal Party has called for the French language commissioner to investigate the cancelling of some French-language training courses for newcomers to the province.
Citing an “ongoing series of closures of francization programs,” the Opposition party announced Saturday morning in a news release that its critics for the French language and French classes, André Albert Morin and Madwa-Nika Cadet, sent a letter to the Commissioner of the French Language.
The letter asks commissioner Benoît Dubreuil to “investigate to ensure that the right to French language learning services, included in the Charter of the French Language, is respected,” the release said.
The Liberals are blaming the Coalition Avenir Québec government’s budgetary decisions, which it says, “jeopardize the possibility for immigrants to become French speakers within a time frame that would facilitate their integration into the job market and into Quebec society.”
In several interviews this week, Quebec's Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge blamed school service centres for the closures, saying his government has actually increased budgets for French-language courses.
However, media reports this week described education centres forced to cut back on programming because of budget constraints imposed on them by the province, which have also resulted in teachers losing their jobs.
“These cuts have led, in recent weeks, to the cancellation of French courses, particularly in the regions of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the Capitale-Nationale, Estrie, Laval , the Laurentides, Mauricie and Montreal,” the release said.
Aside from cancellations, the Liberals say average wait times for full-time French study has recently doubled to four months while people who are enrolled are sometimes forced to travel hundreds of kilometres to attend class.
"There is an impression of disorder that suggests the government is unable to meet its obligations under the Charter of the French Language,” the letter sent to the Commissioner late Friday stated.
The closures come at a time of increased demand for the classes, with Quebec currently hosting around 600,000 temporary immigrants. Quebec has repeatedly asked the federal government for more power and funds to deal with the surge in newcomers, but the CAQ leadership has also come under fire from Ottawa.
Federal Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Friday that the $750 million the federal government is spending to help the province with newcomers is not being fully used.
"We absolutely must invest the necessary sums in francization," said Duclos. "If we want new arrivals to be able to reach their full potential, we have to offer them appropriate services."
Cadet told The Canadian Press in an interview the government is clearly struggling to provide the right to learn French.
"So in our opinion, the commissioner should have the mandate to investigate this, and that's why we wrote him this letter,” Cadet said, but would not say whether her party would increase French-language budgets.
Last February, Dubreuil stated it would cost between $10.6 and $12.9 billion for all temporary immigrants to complete intermediate-level training in French.
Cadet responded by saying, “I don't think we're in that type of scenario. I think there's a way to better deploy the offer and make sure there are no service breakdowns.”
--With files from La Presse Canadienne
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
Trump says he's open to eliminating income taxes as he pushes sweeping tariff proposals on podcast with Joe Rogan
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday that he would be open to eliminating income taxes, while pushing his sweeping tariff proposal and praising the economic policies of the late 19th century.
Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
How will the U.S. election affect the way Canadians vote?
As months, become weeks, become days left before this U.S. election cycle comes to an end, here's a look at what each outcome might mean for Canadian politics.
She connected on Instagram with a guy who lived in another country. Then they decided to meet up
In early 2018, Amanda and Sunil started chatting, messaging back and forth on Instagram, introducing themselves and talking a little about their lives. Fast forward to August 2018, the couple got engaged on vacation in Thailand and a year later, after Amanda moved to India, got married.
Here's what buyers should know before making a used car purchase in Canada
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
-
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
-
1 person taken to hospital following shooting in Mississauga plaza
A man has been hospitalized after being shot in Mississauga.
Ottawa
-
15-year-old found dead, teen facing second-degree murder charge in Perth, Ont.: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
-
Former CTV broadcaster moves from a TV studio to an art studio
A former CTV Ottawa broadcaster is headlining an art gallery with landscape paintings this weekend.
-
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
Atlantic
-
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
RCMP in Nova Scotia arrest youth for robbery
RCMP in Nova Scotia arrested and charged a 17-year-old youth with several charges, including robbery on Friday.
-
Police arrest fourth person in death of Halifax teen Devon Marsman
Halifax police have arrested a fourth person in a homicide case involving a 16-year-old boy who went missing two years ago.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
Northern Ontario
-
Man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chelmsford, Hwy. 144 closed
Highway 144 is closed in Chelmsford at Edward Street, Sudbury police said Saturday afternoon.
-
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
London
-
As family recovers from severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire, online fundraiser booms
Cornelius Woelke and his two boys, who were badly burned in a fire in Springfield, Ont., are continuing their recovery in hospital.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after Guelph home invasion
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
-
Fire at Waterloo waste management site
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Waterloo waste management site Friday evening.
-
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
Windsor
-
'Suspicious death' officially ruled homicide by Windsor police
Windsor police say the death of a 69-year-old man has been ruled a homicide.
-
Suspect arrested on Gordie Howe International Bridge: 'We can confirm this was somebody working on the bridge'
A U.S. citizen was arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gorder Howe International Bridge on Oct. 18 for an active warrant for possession of synthetic drugs.
-
Trick-or-Treat: Farmers’ market gets into the Halloween spirit
Witches and dinosaurs walked the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Saturday morning in search of an early Halloween treat.
Barrie
-
Man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Truck driver clocked at nearly 2x speed limit
A commercial truck driver was stopped for allegedly travelling nearly twice the speed limit through a community safe zone in Caledon Saturday morning.
-
High school soccer game called off after 'verbal and physical exchanges'
Several students have been banned from being spectators at school sporting events, and others suspended from school, after verbal and physical exchanges at a high school soccer game.
Vancouver
-
Barge stuck in Fraser River near Langley, B.C.
Work crews were called to deal with a barge that appeared to be stuck near the shore of the Fraser River in Langley Saturday morning.
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
-
Canfor reports net loss of $350 million as lumber market headwinds continue
Canfor Corp. says it had a net loss of $350.1 million in its last quarter as it took writedowns and impairment charges related to mill closures in a slumping lumber market.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man charged following U of M dorm attack
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man believed to be connected with an assault at a University of Manitoba dorm room.
-
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
-
Winnipeg firefighters respond to three accidental blazes
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy Friday and early Saturday morning, battling three separate fires believed to be caused by accident.
Calgary
-
'Business is booming again:' Calgary's Mr. Steam gets his Google listing back
Mr. Steam got its online business listing back.
-
Volunteers set up Calgary’s Field of Crosses Memorial to honour thousands of Southern Alberta veterans
More than 100 volunteers gathered Saturday morning to set up 3,605 crosses in a field along Memorial Drive, each representing the life of a southern Alberta soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.
-
'Just an amazing man': Former Calgary Flames president and CEO Bill Hay, a Hockey Canada builder, dead at 88
Former Chicago Blackhawks star and Hall of Fame hockey executive Bill Hay, who was also a past president and CEO of the Calgary Flames, has died. He was 88.
Edmonton
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Lac La Biche area: RCMP
RCMP are looking for a man they believe is armed and dangerous in the Lac La Biche area.
-
After years of outbreak, Alberta sees decline in syphilis rates
Data from Alberta Health suggests the province’s syphilis outbreak response is finally having an impact.
-
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
Regina
-
Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final
Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.
-
Moe, Beck appeal to undecided voters with dueling campaign stops in Regina
With mere days until votes are counted up – the provincial party leaders have entered the final phase of campaigning and are looking to appeal to undecided voters for support.
-
City of Yorkton launches new housing incentive program
With an attempt to address the shortage of housing available in the community, the City of Yorkton has started a housing incentive program where new builders will receive a 50 per cent rebate on residential lots, and a full tax exemption for five years.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
-
'I'm very, very scared for his health': Sask. mom worried child might die before surgery
A Saskatchewan woman is worried her child might die before receiving life-saving surgery and tests as he sits on the province's surgical waitlist.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP release names of two arrested after widespread search
The Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing the names of two suspects arrested on Thursday for a violent vehicle theft that triggered a widespread police search.