Canada finishes 7th in men's 10m synchro at Diving World Cup

FILE: Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray compete during the men's diving synchronized 10m platform final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) FILE: Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray compete during the men's diving synchronized 10m platform final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay

In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon