Top divers come to Montreal for first time in three years

FILE: Mia Vallee of Canada competes during the women's diving 3m springboard final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) FILE: Mia Vallee of Canada competes during the women's diving 3m springboard final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon