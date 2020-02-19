MONTREAL -- Quebec superstar Céline Dion is being urged not to perform in Tel Aviv, Israel as part of her 'Courage' world tour.

A petition by Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) is demanding that she cancel the two concerts she has planned this coming August.

"Since 2005, Palestinian civil society has asked for the world to boycott Israel until it respects the human rights of Palestinians," the petition states. "Dozens of famous performers have already refused to perform in Israel."

Former Québec Solidaire spokesperson Amir Khadir took to Facebook to share the petition and plea "with admiration" for Dion to boycott the country.

"I join my voice with other Quebecers, with love and peace, to invite you not to sing in Israel," he wrote on Facebook. "Roger Waters [of Pink Floyd] did not go out of respect for justice, peace and to protest against the illegal appropriation of Palestinian land for the last 70 years."

As of Wednesday morning, more than 3,350 emails have been sent to Dion's PR firm and management, Sony Music.

A pre-written e-mail as part of the petition states: "I am frustrated to hear that you will be performing in Israel. Faced with widespread human rights abuses, Palestinians have called on the international community to boycott Israel until it respects their rights – please don’t let them down."