MONTREAL -- Why flip through the pages of the karaoke directory looking for the right tune when you can do one of your own!

Céline Dion gave the crowd at Lips Drag Queen Show Palace Restaurant a huge reason to pull out their phones just after midnight Friday and start recording when she took the stage and sang a rendition of her new track "Flying on My Own."

I can’t believe I watched Céline Dion do karaoke of her own song at a gay bar at 12:30 AM last night pic.twitter.com/zuquPmX1Qq — dbs (@dbenderstern) November 15, 2019

"I can’t believe I watched Céline Dion do karaoke of her own song at a gay bar at 12:30 a.m. last night," wrote one Twitter user, whose video went viral.

Karaoke screen: Flying on My Own made famous by Celine Dion



Celine Dion: I got it pic.twitter.com/58qUQHkftA — Eric D (@ericd) November 15, 2019

Dion was in New York at a release party for her new album "Courage" and guests were not told she would be at the karaoke contest. A screen was set up playing songs from the album throughout the night.

A series of Montreal Céline Dion shows begin Monday at the Bell Centre.