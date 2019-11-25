LOS ANGELES -- For the first time in over 17 years, an album by Celine Dion is at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Her new studio album, 'Courage,' came out Nov. 15 with Columbia Records, dominating the week of its release.

This marks the fifth time a Dion record has topped the Billboard 200, following 'Falling Into You' in 1996, ‘Let's Talk About Love’ in 1998, All the Way…A Decade of Song' in 1999 and 2000 and ‘A New Day Has Come’ in 2002.

The Quebec singer is the 13th artist and fourth woman to top the rankings in three different decades.

'Courage' is Dion's first English album since 2013. Her French record, ‘Encore une soir,' was released in 2016.

Following Dion in the charts is Tory Lanez with ‘Chixtape 5,’ Post Malone with 'Hollywood's Bleeding,' Taylor Swift's 'Lover' and Luke Combs’ 'What You See Is What You Get.'