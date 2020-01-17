'She wanted all of you to have the time of your life': Céline Dion takes to the stage after her mother's death
MONTREAL -- Fans in Miami were awestruck on Friday as Céline Dion took to the stage shortly after the death of her mother, Therese, who died earlier the same day.
Céline dedicated the show to her mother, posting to social media: "Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight's show to you, and I'll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline."
Fans flooded social media with love for Céline and posted videos of her taking the stage in front of a sold-out crowd in Miami, the next stop on her Courage world tour.
Addressing the crowd, Céline said she had been home with her brothers and sisters to be with their mother when Therese passed.
"We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before departing," an emotional Céline told the crowd. "I know for sure that she wanted me to be the best of myself tonight. I also know that she wanted all of you to have the time of your life."
The gesture was not lost on fans.