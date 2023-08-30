Byelection Oct. 2: Quebec City voters in Jean-Talon riding to go to the polls

Voters in Quebec City's Jean-Talon riding will elect a new MNA on October 2.The byelection was officially called on Wednesday, following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Six candidates are on the ballot:

Marie-Anik Shoiry (Coalition avenir Québec)

Élise Avard Bernier (Parti libéral du Québec)

Olivier Bolduc (Québec solidaire)

Pascal Paradis (Parti québécois)

Jesse Robitaille (Parti conservateur du Québec)

Martine Ouellet (Climat Québec).

This byelection became neccessary after CAQ MNA Joëlle Boutin's decision on July 31 to leave politics.