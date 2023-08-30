Byelection Oct. 2: Quebec City voters in Jean-Talon riding to go to the polls
Voters in Quebec City's Jean-Talon riding will elect a new MNA on October 2.The byelection was officially called on Wednesday, following the weekly cabinet meeting.
Six candidates are on the ballot:
- Marie-Anik Shoiry (Coalition avenir Québec)
- Élise Avard Bernier (Parti libéral du Québec)
- Olivier Bolduc (Québec solidaire)
- Pascal Paradis (Parti québécois)
- Jesse Robitaille (Parti conservateur du Québec)
- Martine Ouellet (Climat Québec).
This byelection became neccessary after CAQ MNA Joëlle Boutin's decision on July 31 to leave politics.
