Parti Quebecois leader says the Legault government has lost its compass

Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said the Legault government has lost its compass and is still looking for a raison d'être for its second mandate.

On the eve of the MNAs' meeting to prepare for the start of the new parliamentary term, the sovereignist leader said that the CAQ government is not providing any structural solutions to the current crises: the crisis in purchasing power, the crisis in public services, the housing crisis and the climate crisis.

The elected PQ members intend to discuss this during their caucus meeting on Thursday, which will be held at Laval Université, and they will even invite their candidate in the Jean-Talon by-election, Pascal Paradis.

"Is the Legault government already worn out after five years in power? I don't know if it's worn out, but I'd say it's a government without a compass," replied St-Pierre Plamondon. "It's as if we're still wondering what they're going to do that's substantial. What is this government's compass? What is the meaning of its two mandates?"

St-Pierre Plamondon said that the CAQ is only providing temporary solutions to these pressing issues, whereas the PQ has proposed structuring measures.

"Their mandates are marked by a period of retreat, of decline in many important areas such as purchasing power, the French language, the environment, housing, education and health," he lamented.

After five years in power, the CAQ can no longer blame previous Liberal governments or the pandemic, the PQ leader argued.

"The problems are getting worse; there is a blatant lack of planning, and the CAQ will have to be held to account for its actions," he said.

The by-election in the Quebec City riding of Jean-Talon is the right time for voters to hold the government accountable, according to the PQ leader.