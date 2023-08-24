Jean-Talon byelection: PQ says CAQ 'lied' to candidate, Liberal Party names candidate

The Parti Québécois (PQ) candidate in Jean-Talon, lawyer Pascal Paradis, said on Thursday that he was "a PQ member, an independentist, ... not a CAQ member."

He was responding to questions from journalists about reports published earlier this week in La Presse that he had sought to become a minister in the François Legault government.

Alongside him, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon maintained that it was the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) that approached Paradis in 2022, and not the other way round.

By claiming the opposite this week, "the CAQ lied," he said. According to St-Pierre Plamondon, Legault's party is "trying to sully the reputation of someone who is admirable."

"I have never asked the CAQ for anything. I have a life ... of sacrifice, self-sacrifice, ... then suddenly, I picked up the phone to go shopping for ministries and benefits to the CAQ? No!" said Paradis, who co-founded Avocats sans frontières.

LIBERALS FIND CANDIDATE

Élise Avard Bernier, co-founder and director of the "Vie de parents" website, will run for the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) in the upcoming byelection in Jean-Talon, Quebec City.

Initially reported by Radio-Canada, The Canadian Press confirmed Bernier's candidacy Thursday morning.

The seat in Jean-Talon has been vacant since the resignation of Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Minister Joëlle Boutin on July 31, and there signs the government may call the election in the next few days.

Jean-Talon was a Liberal stronghold until 2019, when the CAQ won the seat in a byelection.

Polls suggest this byelection could be a duel between the CAQ and the Parti Québécois (PQ). They place the QLP fourth behind Québec solidaire (QS).

Trained in public relations and communications at Université Laval, Élise Avard Bernier is the co-founder and director of the "Vie de parents" website. An official announcement of her candidacy is expected in the next few days.

The CAQ has nominated Marie-Anik Shoiry as its candidate.

QS members have nominated court reporter Olivier Bolduc, even though the executive council favoured nominating a female candidate and had recommended voting for his opponent, Christine Gilbert.

The leader of Climat Québec, Martine Ouellet, announced that she will also be on the ballot. Éric Duhaime's Conservative Party has yet to announce its candidate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2023.