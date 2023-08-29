Jean-Talon byelection: Marie-Anik Shoiry will run for the CAQ
Marie-Anik Shoiry will be the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) candidate in the upcoming Jean-Talon byelection.
Premier François Legault made the announcement Tuesday after spending the day in the Quebec-City area riding.
Shoiry is the CEO and founder of Vide ta sacoche, a charity that collects and distributes hygiene and cosmetic products for vulnerable people.
She has lived in Jean-Talon since she was a child. A lawyer by training, she is also the daughter of former municipal councillor Paul Shoiry.
The seat in Jean-Talon has been vacant since CAQ MNA Joëlle Boutin resigned on July 31.
A TWO-WAY RACE
It’s looking like the riding’s tightest race will be between the CAQ and the Parti Québécois (PQ), according to data from poll aggregator Qc125.
Although the byelection campaign period has not yet officially started, the PQ candidate, Pascal Paradis, has already made headlines.
La Presse reported last week that Paradis, who is the co-founder and CEO of Lawyers Without Borders Canada, had previously spoken with the CAQ about the possibility of running with that party during the last general election.
Paradis said Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s chief of staff, Martin Koskinen, had offered him a shot at running in the Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré riding.
The CAQ, for its part, maintained that it was Paradis who asked for the assurance that he would have a spot in cabinet if he were elected, which the CAQ could not promise him.
Paradis also said that Koskinen told him that the CAQ was going to abandon the Third Link project after the election, which François Legault's CAQ denies.
Paradis ultimately refused the CAQ's offer.
All major parties have now selected candidates for the by-election in Jean-Talon. The Liberal candidate is Élise Avard Bernier, co-founder of the Vie de parents website.
Québec solidaire members elected Olivier Bolduc, even though the executive preferred a female candidate and had recommended voting for his opponent, Christine Gilbert.
Jesse Robitaille will wear colours for Éric Duhaime's Conservative Party. The head of Climat Québec, Martine Ouellet, announced that she will also throw her hat in the ring.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 29, 2023
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's first case of new COVID variant confirmed in B.C.
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
NASA to share sample retrieval preparation details as OSIRIS-REx spacecraft nears Earth
This week, NASA will be sharing details on how it's preparing to receive the first set of asteroid samples ever gathered by the agency, an achievement seven years in the making.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Scrap it or salvage it? Future of 24 Sussex under review, Poilievre says a new house for the PM not a priority
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
WATCH: Police bodycam video captures moment fireball shoots over Colorado neighbourhood
While responding to a noise complaint near Denver, Colorado, a police officer's body-worn camera captured the moment a bright fireball soared through the sky.
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Toronto
-
'I am afraid': Police who killed Ont. father seek to hide their names from public in court
A Toronto area police service is fighting to keep the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting Ejaz Choudry from the public record amid an ongoing lawsuit, arguing “dangerous” consequences could befall both them and their families if their identities are released.
-
Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
-
Video shows moment paramedics helped victim of CNE's Polar Express ride incident
New video footage has surfaced showing paramedics rendering aid to a man who was seriously injured following an incident on the Polar Express ride at the Canadian National Exhibition on Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Frustration mounting over unauthorized lobster fishing in southwestern Nova Scotia
Some fishermen and politicians in Nova Scotia are expressing mounting frustration over the scale of unauthorized lobster fishing in the southwestern part of the province.
-
Cape Breton man charged following reports dog was dragged behind truck
Nova Scotia SPCA say a Cape Breton man has been charged in connection to a dog’s death after reports of a dog tethered to a truck was being driven in Marion Bridge.
-
Movement to oust N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs: Dissident PC members fail to trigger leadership review
Dissident members of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party have failed to trigger a leadership review for Blaine Higgs.
London
-
Nathaniel Veltman murder trial to start next week
Jury selection is expected to get underway next Tuesday for the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman. The 22 year old is charged in connection with the deaths of four members of the Afzaal family, who were struck by a pickup truck in June of 2021.
-
'This could have been a fatal situation': Two teens located safely after being reported missing on Lake Huron
OPP are reminding the public about being safe when out on the water after two teenagers went out paddle boarding without wearing personal flotation devices and failed to return to shore.
-
Mayor of South Bruce Peninsula to resign 'effective immediately' after 'racist' comments caught on tape
Following calls from Indigenous groups to resign after 'racist' comments were caught on tape, the mayor of South Bruce Peninsula is stepping down.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
-
Live, wriggling worm pulled from brain of woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Calgary
-
Calgary police dismantle large homeless encampment in city's southeast
A large-scale cleanup is underway at the site of a homeless encampment tucked in a forested area northwest of Deerfoot Trail and Glenmore Trail.
-
Mom and son part of trio missing after southern Alberta rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are missing after losing contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Oldman River.
-
Fine Works in Wood exhibition coming to Calgary's Southcentre Mall in September
The Southern Alberta Woodworkers Society (SAWS) is hosting its biannual exhibition at Calgary's Southcentre Mall next month, featuring 65 pieces from 34 makers.
Kitchener
-
Man accused of selling lethal self-harm products online charged in death of Waterloo resident
A man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, including one related to a victim from Waterloo.
-
CTV Kitchener reporter seriously injured while covering crash files $15.7 million lawsuit
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash south of Guelph earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver who hit her, an unnamed Guelph police officer, the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
-
Cross-examination begins in Jeffrey Sloka sexual assault trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault began answering questions from the Crown on Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Canada's first case of new COVID variant confirmed in B.C.
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
-
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
-
Mountie fatally shoots man who allegedly entered police vehicle after foot chase in B.C. Interior
A man is dead after being shot by a police officer in Revelstoke, B.C., and the province's Independent Investigations Office has been called.
Edmonton
-
'From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry': Sentencing hearing wraps for 2 convicted in the death of Nature Duperron
A sentencing hearing has wrapped up for two of the four people convicted in the death of Nature Duperron.
-
Man charged with sexual assault of multiple Terwillegar pool users
An Edmonton man is accused of groping at least four swimmers at a public pool earlier in August.
-
Edmonton pediatrician convicted in child pornography case
An Edmonton pediatrician was found guilty on Monday of two child pornography offences.
Windsor
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 on its 7th floor medical unit at the Ouellette Campus.
-
Windsor police asking for help after stolen prescription medication
Windsor police are asking the public they recognize a man in an investigation into stolen prescription medication.
-
‘Always be aware’: Road safety top mind as kids head back to the classroom
With students heading back to the classroom next week, CAA is offering tips to ensure the journey to and from school is a safe one.
Regina
-
Merriman, Duncan moved to new portfolios in major Sask. cabinet shuffle
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.
-
'There's a battle brewing': FSIN to file lawsuit against province, feds over resource revenue
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has announced plans to sue the federal and provincial governments over legislation chiefs say infringes on treaty rights.
-
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
Ottawa
-
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
Canadian Forces Base commander facing firearms charges in eastern Ontario
The Royal Canadian Air Force confirms that Col. Leif Dahl, commander of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton, is facing firearms charges related to an incident on the Murray Canal in Quinte West, Ont.
-
Scrap it or salvage it? Future of 24 Sussex under review, Poilievre says a new house for the PM not a priority
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
-
'There's a battle brewing': FSIN to file lawsuit against province, feds over resource revenue
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has announced plans to sue the federal and provincial governments over legislation chiefs say infringes on treaty rights.
-
Merriman, Duncan moved to new portfolios in major Sask. cabinet shuffle
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.