CAQ member Joelle Boutin quits politics, setting stage for byelection faceoff with PQ
A member of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec party is quitting politics to take on a job in the private sector.
The departure of Joëlle Boutin sets the stage for a byelection in Quebec City, where the Parti Quebecois is newly resurgent.
The PQ, which won three seats in the last election, received 30 per cent support in the Quebec City area in a Leger poll taken in mid-June, good for first place and three points higher than the CAQ.
Boutin, 43, was first elected in a byelection in December 2019, capturing the once-Liberal stronghold of Jean-Talon for the CAQ.
She was re-elected in 2022 when the CAQ swept to power capturing 90 of the province's 125 seats.
Boutin, who held the role of parliamentary assistant to the energy minister, says she will step down at the end of the month and take a job in the private sector.
According to Quebec election rules, a byelection must be called within six months of the vacancy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
B.C. port workers revoke strike notice, feds expect labour action to end
The union representing dockworkers at B.C.'s ports has revoked the 72-hour strike notice it issued Wednesday – just hours after it was issued – a move that could signal an end to a tumultuous labour dispute.
Families of 6 Canadian Armed Forces members killed in 2020 helicopter crash file lawsuit against manufacturer
More than three years after six Canadian military members were killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, the victims' families are suing the helicopter manufacturer.
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Nearly 60 per cent of Canadian parents fear for their child's financial future: survey
According to a new survey, nearly three-in-five Canadian parents are worried about their child's financial future, primarily due to the impact of inflation and the prevailing economic uncertainties in the country.
'Inconsistent' internal governance, 'important gap in ministerial accountability' at GAC: NSICOP
Parliament's top-secret national security committee says Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is lacking in consistent internal governance, especially when it comes to intelligence activities, which is leading to an 'important gap in ministerial accountability.'
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Falling telecom prices a positive sign, but phone bills still too expensive: experts
A price drop for Canadian phone and internet services last month has some observers optimistic about the downward trend, but industry watchers say there is still a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability.
Toronto
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
-
'He was a very good person': Family, friends mourn loss of Gurvinder Nath who died in violent carjacking in Mississauga
Friends and family are grieving the loss of Gurvinder Nath, the 24-year-old food delivery driver who died from a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month.
-
One person dead following overnight shooting in Toronto
One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Jamestown.
Atlantic
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
Trio charged in Moncton homicide make court appearance
The trio charged in the homicide of Kyla Cindy LaPointe on July 11 made an appearance in court Wednesday.
-
Tensions boil over at safe injection site meeting in Charlottetown
Tempers were high in Charlottetown Wednesday night at a public meeting on a planned safe injection site alongside the city's existing homeless shelter.
London
-
Driver charged for going the wrong way on Highway 402
No one was hurt after police said a transport truck driver drove roughly 16 kilometres the wrong way on the 402.
-
How near is near? Core area councillors discuss location criteria for upcoming homeless hubs
Councillors who represent downtown London and the Old East Village are at the epicentre of the local homelessness crisis.
-
Victim’s family read emotional statements at sentencing submissions of 'Creeper Hunter'
The sentencing of Jason Nassr, 42, was delayed on Wednesday after a long day in court, which comprised of sentencing submissions and victim impact statements. In February, a jury found Nassr guilty of child pornography, extortion and harassment by telecommunications.
Northern Ontario
-
Tony Anselmo, an icon in Sudbury’s music scene, has died
The family of Tony Anselmo in Greater Sudbury has confirmed he passed away Wednesday at age 70.
-
Search is on for dangerous driving suspect in Sudbury who keeps fleeing police
Greater Sudbury police are looking for a dangerous driving suspect who has been caught speeding in the Minnow Lake area of the city.
-
Northern Ontario man tries to rob pharmacy in Timmins at knifepoint
Timmins police say a man wearing a disguise tried to rob the pharmacy at the Timmins Walmart on July 8 at around 3:17 p.m.
Calgary
-
Solutions sought to address anesthesiologist shortage in Alberta
Anesthesiologists cover a critical component of surgical care by providing pain management, but some of these specialists say there aren't enough of them in the province to provide efficient patient care.
-
City of Calgary’s plan to reintroduce fluoride into water system up in cost, delayed
It will now take longer and cost more for the City of Calgary to reinstate water fluoridation at the city’s two water treatment plants.
-
1 dead in vehicle rollover west of Millarville, Alta.
A man is dead following a vehicle rollover Wednesday west of Millarville, Alta.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region seniors separated in long-term care pushing for right to remain together
After six decades of marriage, Shirley and Jim Potts spent the last year of Shirley’s life separated. Now Potts is trying to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to others.
-
Here’s how much you need to make to reasonably afford an apartment in southwestern Ontario cities
A new report outlining the cost of renting in cities across Canada shows that nowhere in Ontario can someone making minimum wager reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
-
'It’s like another language': Budding musicians take part in band camp in Guelph
A special band camp makes a stop in the Royal City to teach kids and teens how to play, perform and create their own music.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
B.C. transportation minister vows to raise fines, recover repair costs after overpass strike
The day after a large truck hit a Highway 99 overpass in Delta causing substantial damage, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming is vowing to raise fines and recover repair costs from truck drivers and companies involved in overpass strikes.
-
B.C. port workers revoke strike notice, feds expect labour action to end
The union representing dockworkers at B.C.'s ports has revoked the 72-hour strike notice it issued Wednesday – just hours after it was issued – a move that could signal an end to a tumultuous labour dispute.
Edmonton
-
How many hours of smoke has Edmonton had this year?
The government agency defines smoke hours as time spent with a reduction in visibility below 9.7 kilometres.
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
-
Motorcycle fatal, serious injury crashes reach 10-year high: Edmonton data
Motorcycle crashes that resulted in death or serious injury have reached a 10-year high compared to the first half of the past 10 years, Edmonton police data shows.
Windsor
-
Showers expected the next several days in Windsor-Essex
Ranging from 30 per cent to 60 per cent chances, rain and warm temperatures will dominate through until Wednesday of next week.
-
Historic fire truck restored and ready to roll
Once headed for the junkyard, Engine No. 7 is back up and running — with a shiny coat of red paint.
-
National Urban Park Hub established at UWindsor
The process to create the Ojibway National Urban Park is many years in the making and it’s still a few years away.
Regina
-
Woman dies at Regina city hall homeless encampment from apparent overdose
A woman has died at the homeless encampment set up in front of Regina’s city hall.
-
Hometown Hero still giving back after 62 years
Ron Kidd is being recognized for his more than six decades of service and his role in establishing Lumsden's Lions Club.
-
Stanley Cup to appear in Estevan
Lord Stanley’s Cup is set to make an appearance in the Energy City in late July.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | More R1 buses promised for morning commute as LRT shutdown enters third full day
OC Transpo is promising more buses for R1 service during the morning and afternoon commutes to help alleviate stress at station platforms as the latest shutdown of the O-Train Line 1 enters its third full day.
-
Two more tornadoes hit eastern Ontario after Barrhaven was struck last Thursday
Two more tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down in eastern Ontario last Thursday during the storm that brought tornadoes to Barrhaven.
-
Fatal fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood a homicide
Ottawa police are treating a fatal fire in Centretown overnight as a homicide.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's potential budget shortfall is smaller than predicted. Just a little.
Saskatoon’s chief financial officer released updated projections in advance of the next special budget meeting, and it looks like the funding gap will be smaller than anticipated — by a hair.
-
Saskatchewan reports third highest inflation among Canadian provinces
National inflation is down to its lowest rate in more than two years, but it may not feel like it in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. farmers need more rain to beat back drought
A large system of rain that pushed through west-central Saskatchewan may be too little too late for prairie farmers.