A by-election to win the seat vacated by former premier Philippe Couillard will be held on Dec. 10.

The Quebec government confirmed Wednesday that it would hold the Roberval by-election on that date.

"Our government considers it important that the citizens of Roberval be represented by a member of the National Assembly as soon as possible. We are launching this by-election immediately in order to respect Quebec democracy,” Premier Francois Legault said in a statement.

The riding of Roberval, on the southwestern shore of Lac Saint-Jean, was won by Couillard on Oct. 1, but he gave up his seat after the Liberals lost the general election.

The riding has changed hands between the Liberals and the Parti Quebecois for decades.