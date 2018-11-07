Featured Video
By-election for Couillard's seat in Roberval to be held Dec. 10
Quebec Premier and Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard pauses as he gets emotional while announcing his resignation as Premier and MNA for the riding of Roberval, Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. Couillard's wife Suzanne Pilote, left, comforts him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 2:20PM EST
A by-election to win the seat vacated by former premier Philippe Couillard will be held on Dec. 10.
The Quebec government confirmed Wednesday that it would hold the Roberval by-election on that date.
"Our government considers it important that the citizens of Roberval be represented by a member of the National Assembly as soon as possible. We are launching this by-election immediately in order to respect Quebec democracy,” Premier Francois Legault said in a statement.
The riding of Roberval, on the southwestern shore of Lac Saint-Jean, was won by Couillard on Oct. 1, but he gave up his seat after the Liberals lost the general election.
The riding has changed hands between the Liberals and the Parti Quebecois for decades.