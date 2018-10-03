With a resounding defeat in Quebec’s general election just days ago, Premier Philippe Couillard is retirng from politics, he announced on Thursday.

Couillard made the announcement that he would step down as both leader of the Liberal Party and as the MNA for the Roberval riding, confirming a rumour that had swirled since election night.

During his concession speech, Couillard had said he would take several days to ponder his future.

"A desire for change was clearly expressed and we have to accept the consequences," he said.

Couillard defended his occassionally rocky time as premier, which saw his popularity decline due to austerity measures put in place in the first few years of his tenure. He touted accomplishments in the funding of Quebec's schools and increasing accessibility to family doctors.

"I'm leaving Quebec in better condition than it was in in 2014," he said. "The change has been profound. Our finances are balanced, the debt is in decline, the economy is strong. We are better able to finance our public services, especially education."

Speaking in English, Couillard also defended his record regarding non-Francophone Quebecers.

"English-speaking Quebecers now have a stronger voice and a better connection within the government," he said. "A well-funded secretariat, as well as a minister dedicated to defending and representing their interests because we are all first-class Quebecers. I want them to know, I didn't do this for short-term electoral reasons, but because of a profound belief in a truly inclusive Quebec."

The outgoing premier, who was accompanied by his wife Suzanne Pilot, grew emotional while talking about his family, including the couple's five children and grandchildren.

"Suzanne and I are heading to a new stage of our lives. It's hard to say today where that will take us. Towards new challenges and passions, I hope," he said. "Certainly, for more quiet and serenity.

"It's now time to think a little about us."

Some senior Liberals who held on to their seats have already begun making bids to succeed Couillard, with outgoing Health Minister Gaetan Barrette already rumoured to be plotting a bid for the Liberal leadership.

Couillard said he had spoken to Quebec's Lieutenant Governor and would work for a smooth transition as CAQ leader Francois Legault assumes the premiership.

The resignation brings an end to a political career that began in 2003, when Couillard was elected as the MNA for the Mont-Royal riding. Under Premier Jean Charest, he was appointed as Health Minister, a position he served in until resigning his seat in 2008.

Charest resigned as leader of the Liberals after being defeated by the Pauline Marois-led Parti Quebecois in the 2012 election spurring Couillard’s return to politics, successfully running to succeed Charest.

In 2013, he was elected to be the MNA for the Outremont riding in a by-election, but jumped to the Roberval riding for the 2014 general election. Couillard led the Liberals to a 70-seat majority in that election.

During his speech, Couillard looked back at his time in office fondly.

"In total, I dedicated almost 10 years of my life to public service," he said. "It was always a great source of pride for me."

Prior to politics, Couillard worked as a brain surgeon, earning a medical degree and diploma in neurosurgery from the Universite de Montreal.