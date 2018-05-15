Businessman Alexandre Taillefer takes the helm of Quebec Liberal campaign
With this new appointment, Taillefer (center) will be left in charge of the party's communication strategy and recruitement. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 10:44AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 15, 2018 11:24AM EDT
Premier Philippe Couillard officially announced Tuesday morning that businessman Alexandre Taillefer will preside over the Quebec Liberal Party's election campaign.
Taillefer met with the press on Tuesday morning in the Old Port alongside Liberal Premier Philippe Couillard, and other budding party representatives.
He will be in charge of communication strategy, and in the wake of a number of departures within the Liberal party, he will also be charged with recruiting "prestigious" candidates to run for the party.
Despite Taillefer's assertion that he is not a "political superman," he was introduced to this new role as the man who embodies the "new Quebec."
He will not be running as a party candidate because of his involvement with a number of other business endeavours, but did not rule out the possibility of a foray into politics in the future.
"We're facing a big decision in the next election, and we need to undestand what are the deep values of the parties before making a decision to vote for one partt or another," Taillefer told reporters Tuesday.
"I think the number one thing is to promote the values the Liberal party has always presented," he added.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Latest Montreal News
- Borough mayor suspended over alleged harassment complaints
- Mayor Valerie Plante will lead economic mission to Japan in June
- Thirty school bus unions begin striking throughout Quebec
- Quebec restaurant owners want labour law reform to include tip-sharing mechanism
- Missing 12-year-old from Southwest borough located by police