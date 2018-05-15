

CTV Montreal





Premier Philippe Couillard officially announced Tuesday morning that businessman Alexandre Taillefer will preside over the Quebec Liberal Party's election campaign.

Taillefer met with the press on Tuesday morning in the Old Port alongside Liberal Premier Philippe Couillard, and other budding party representatives.

He will be in charge of communication strategy, and in the wake of a number of departures within the Liberal party, he will also be charged with recruiting "prestigious" candidates to run for the party.

Despite Taillefer's assertion that he is not a "political superman," he was introduced to this new role as the man who embodies the "new Quebec."

He will not be running as a party candidate because of his involvement with a number of other business endeavours, but did not rule out the possibility of a foray into politics in the future.

"We're facing a big decision in the next election, and we need to undestand what are the deep values of the parties before making a decision to vote for one partt or another," Taillefer told reporters Tuesday.

"I think the number one thing is to promote the values the Liberal party has always presented," he added.

With files from The Canadian Press.