

The Canadian Press





An unlimited general strike by school bus drivers from five school boards in the greater Montreal area could begin tomorrow morning if no agreement is reached by then.

The latest employer offers were presented this weekend to the workers - with salaries at the heart of the dispute.

The walkout, which would affect more than 6,500 students in the Longueuil, Sainte-Julie, Vaudreuil-Dorion and Montreal areas, was already postponed once, on April 10, to give negotiations one last chance.

The strike, however, would not cancel classes.