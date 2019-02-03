Featured Video
Building housing 1,000 pigs destroyed in Chaudiere-Appalaches farm fire
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 10:15AM EST
A fire devastated a pig farm in St-Patrice-de-Beaurivage in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region on Sunday morning.
According to the fire chief of a neighbouring municipality, the fire started at 2:30 a.m.
A building housing 1,000 pigs is “a total loss,” but no people were injured, said fire chief Kevin Blaney.
The number of animals killed in the fire is not yet known.
