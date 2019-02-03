

The Canadian Press





A fire devastated a pig farm in St-Patrice-de-Beaurivage in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region on Sunday morning.

According to the fire chief of a neighbouring municipality, the fire started at 2:30 a.m.

A building housing 1,000 pigs is “a total loss,” but no people were injured, said fire chief Kevin Blaney.

The number of animals killed in the fire is not yet known.