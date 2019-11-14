Bricks fall from building in Verdun, residents evacuated
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 6:44AM EST
MONTREAL – Residents had to be evacuated from a building in Montreal’s Verdun borough Wednesday night after bricks fell from the façade onto their front stairs.
The residential structure is located on Wellington and Gilberte-Dubé streets.
There were no reported injuries.
This comes just weeks after high winds dislodged a brick wall in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood, killing one man.
