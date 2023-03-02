Breakthrough nerve transfer surgery restores use of arms to quadriplegic patients in Montreal

A young woman with quadriplegia has restored more mobility in her arms and hands thanks to a breakthrough surgery by a pair of Montreal doctors.

Jeanne Carrière is one of a dozen-or-so patients to undergo a nerve transfer procedure at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital (MRH).

The work was carried out by plastic surgeons Dominique Tremblay and Élie Boghossian.

"In the quadriplegic patient, we replace the nerve impulses of a nerve that does not work with a nerve that still works. With time and rehabilitation, the nerve impulse is reformed, and the use of the hands and arms gradually returns," said Dr. Tremblay Thursday in a press release.

Jeanne Carrière prepares for nerve-transplant surgery at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital to restore use of her arms and hands. (CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal)

Now, the life-changing procedure is moving past the development stage at MRH and will become available to the general public.

While the surgery is performed at a handful of hospitals around the world, this is the first time it's being offered in Quebec.

Jean-François Fortin Verreault, president of and CEO of the regional health board that oversees MRH, says the news is "the result of years of extremely rigorous collaborative work."

More to come.