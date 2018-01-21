Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 6:24PM EST
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Tom Brady shook off a hand injury and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining, rallying the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship Sunday.
Brady, wearing a black bandage on his right hand, showed no signs of being hampered. And, with the game -- and possibly the season -- on the line, the Patriots star came up big again.
Brady finished 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots (15-3), who'll play the winner of Sunday night's game between Minnesota and Philadelphia in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.
The Jaguars (12-7) led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold against the defending champions