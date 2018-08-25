

The Canadian Press





Boy George and Culture Club had the crowd tumbling for them at the fourteenth edition of the 'Strangers in the Night' charity event on Saturday night.

It was the first Boy George appearance in Montreal in 34 years.

The concert attracted 5,000 people to the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough hall's parking lot, where Boy George talked to the crowd, sang and poked fun at his checkered past.

He encouraged the concert-goers to support the three charities to which proceeds of the event go: the West Island Women's Shelter, the Miriam Foundation and Lymphoma Canada.

Since its inception, Strangers in the Night has raised $6 million for those organizations.

The goal of this year’s event was to raise $300,000 for three charity organizations. Last year, rock group Styx helped raise $150,000.