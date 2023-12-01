MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Boy, 11, missing: Montreal police seek help to find him

    Kylidd Amos is missing. He was last seen in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension wearing a blue coat. Kylidd Amos is missing. He was last seen in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension wearing a blue coat.

    Montreal policed are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

    Kylidd Amos was last seen was last seen around 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 near the corner of 25th Avenue and 42nd Street in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.

    He travels on foot and by public transport, so he could be anywhere on the island of Montreal, police said. His family fears for his safety.

    Kylidd is white, five-foot-three and weighs 158 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He speaks English.

    Police say he is wearing a blue coat.

    Anyone with information about this disappearance can call 911 or their local police station.

