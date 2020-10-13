MONTREAL -- Police say they have found two seniors suffering from Alzheimer's disease who went missing on Monday afternoon.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) reported late on Monday that an 84-year-old who was found shortly after a notice of her disappearance was published.

On Tuesday morning, they said they had found a 71-year-old woman who was missing in Rosemont-Petite-Patrie.

The names and identifying details of both individuals have been removed from this story to protect their privacy.