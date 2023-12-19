Bombardier will not sue Ottawa for awarding sole-source contract to Boeing

Bombardier will not sue the Government of Canada over its decision to award a sole-source contract to Boeing to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora aircraft.

The news, first reported by La Presse, was confirmed by the Canadian multinational on Monday evening.

In a written statement, Bombardier said it was "deeply disappointed not to have been able to bid on the recent procurement program" but that the company "acknowledges the Canadian government's decision and chooses to focus on building a stronger, more strategic relationship between the talented men and women of Canada's aerospace and defence industry and the Canadian Armed Forces."

Last November, the federal government announced the purchase of 14 surveillance aircraft from Boeing to replace its aging fleet of Auroras.

The Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair, had indicated that Boeing's Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft was the only one available to meet the RCAF's needs before the Auroras reach retirement age in 2030.

The deal is worth more than $10 billion, including $5.9 billion for the aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027.

Bombardier lamented being left out then, but the officials pointed out that a conventional procurement procedure with open tendering would take three to four years before the aircraft could be purchased.

The Machinists' Union (IAMAW) described Ottawa's decision as a "slap in the face to our aerospace industry."

The Government of Canada website states, "the Aurora fleet comprises Canada's premier intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft."

The new fleet will be based in Nova Scotia, at Canadian Forces Base Greenwood, and in British Columbia, at Canadian Forces Base Comox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 18, 2023.