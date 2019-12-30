MONTREAL -- Bombardier Transportation announced Monday it has renewed an agreement with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for the operation and maintenance of the JFK AirTrain shuttle system at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The contract, valued around $403 million, is for five years, the company said.

Under the terms of the contract, Bombardier Transportation will be responsible for train and passenger assistance 24 hours a day, fleet maintenance, track maintenance, signaling as well as all network facilities such as stations and platforms.

Elliot G. (Lee) Sander, president of the Americas region for Bombardier Transportation, celebrated the continuation of what he called a 16-year partnership to provide "a service ... focused on the needs of the growing number of users of the JFK AirTrain."

Bombardier was a member of the consortium mandated to design and supply the JFK AirTrain system, including a fleet of 32 train cars, now known as Bombardier Movia, and has operated and maintained the system since it entered into service in December 2003.

Bombardier Transportation says the system is used by more than 20 million passengers each year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.