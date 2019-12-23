MONTREAL -- Bombardier announced Monday that its Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft have received certification from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Montreal-based aviation and engineering company also announced the delivery of the first Global 6500 to HK Bellawings Jet Limited, making the Hong Kong company the first customer for the new aircraft.

"We are delighted to integrate the Global 6500 aircraft into our fleet and to begin operations with one of the best business aircraft in the world," said YJ Zhang, President of HK Bellawings, in a statement.

The Hong Kong aircraft management company had signed a letter of intent to acquire a maximum of 18 Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft.

The new Global 5500 and 6500, as well as the Global 7500, are, in part, a response from Bombardier to products from its competitor in the business jet market, Gulfstream Aerospace.

Last September, the new Global 5500 and 6500 business aircraft obtained certification from Transport Canada and European authorities a few weeks later.

Bombardier said American certification for the aircraft was on schedule.

"This most recent step is excellent news and marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of our Global aircraft family, '' said Michel Ouellette, senior vice-president of program management and engineering at Bombardier Aviation, in a statement released Monday.

The surprise unveiling of the two business jets was carried out by Bombardier in May 2018, as part of the European business aviation show, Ebace, in Geneva.

The Global 5500 and 6500, whose list prices are $46 million US and $56 million US, respectively, can in travel longer distances than Bombardier's previous jets, the Global 5000 and 6000. A new engine built by Rolls-Royce is also said to be more fuel-efficient.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.