Boil water advisory issued for Longueuil, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

LONGUEUIL, Qc -

A boil water advisory has been issued for Longueuil, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville due to E. coli bacteria in the water system.

The City of Longueuil made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying the notice affected the boroughs of Saint-Hubert and Vieux-Longueuil, as well as the towns of Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

“This measure is necessary following laboratory test results showing the presence of E. coli bacteria in the water supply system,” it said in a press release.

Residents are urged to use only tap water that has been boiled for one minute or bottled water.

Ice cubes, drinks, and food prepared on Thursday or Friday with unboiled tap water should be discarded.

The city says tap water can still be used directly to bathe or wash dishes in hot water with detergent, adding dishwashers should be set at the hottest cycle.

The City of Longueuil said it was “currently taking all available measures to determine the source of the problem and to correct it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 1, 2023.