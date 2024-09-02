Body recovered from the Grande Décharge river in Alma

A lifeless body was recovered Monday afternoon by provincial police's (SQ) marine patrols in the Grande Décharge River in Alma, Lac-Saint-Jean.

Around 11 a.m., police spotted a body floating in the river. However, due to its proximity to a dam, it took additional time for the teams to recover it safely.

The body was retrieved around 1:15 p.m. by the marine patrol officers.

Provincial police believe the body may belong to a woman who has been missing since Saturday evening, but identification has not yet been completed.

On Sunday noon, police from Lac-Saint-Jean-Est were called about a 79-year-old woman who was missing.

She was last seen on the evening of August 31 in the Isle-Maligne neighborhood in Alma.

Following the report of her disappearance, a command post was established, and searches were initiated.

Patrols began searching the area, including with the SQ's dog handler and helicopter.

Checkpoints were also set up on certain roads to show the woman's photo to drivers.

"At this stage, we cannot confirm if it is the woman we were searching for, but formal identification procedures are underway," said Sergeant Nancy Fournier.

The investigation is ongoing.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 2, 2024.