Body pulled from St. Lawrence river near Jacques Cartier Bridge

FILE: The Jacques Cartier Bridge crosses the St Lawrence River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson FILE: The Jacques Cartier Bridge crosses the St Lawrence River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence

Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News