Body pulled from St. Lawrence river near Jacques Cartier Bridge

Montreal police say a body was pulled from the St. Lawrence river near the Jacques Cartier Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they recovered a man's body, but they have not yet determined the person's age.

The 911 caller contacted authorities at around 3:30 p.m. to report they had seen a body floating in the river.

The marine patrol division of the Montreal police, as well as firefighters and the coast guard retreived the body near the port shortly after.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene to uncover more details.

-- More to come