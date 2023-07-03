Body found in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne
A body was found in the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island on Monday afternoon, according to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police.
The police are awaiting confirmation from the coroner's office as to the person's identity.
The body was found around 2 p.m. near the island, which is located in Ontario. The Akwesasne territory straddles Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and New York State in the United States.
In March, a group of migrants, including Romanian and Indian families, perished while attempting to cross the St. Lawrence River into the United States. Their bodies were all found.
At the time, police were still looking for Casey Oakes, a 30-year-old Akwesasne resident who was last seen on March 29 driving a boat that was found near the bodies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2023.
