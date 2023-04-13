Akwesasne Mohawk Police seize two vehicles in relation to dead migrants investigation

Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they have seized vehicles believed to be connected to the eight migrants whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River late last month.

Police confirmed in a news release today that two vehicles were seized Wednesday from two different locations in Akwesasne and warrants were obtained to examine the vehicles.

Investigators say they have identified "persons of interest" to the investigation and have made attempts to locate them.

Four members of a family from India and four members of a family from Romania died after a boat capsized during what police say was an attempt to enter the United States illegally from Canada.

Akwesasne police say an important component of their investigation, which they are carrying out in collaboration with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, is determining whether others helped the border crossing attempt.

The investigation into the disappearance of 30-year-old Casey Oakes of Akwesasne, whose boat was found near the eight bodies, continues, and police say in a news release they are concerned for his well-being.

He was last seen on the night of March 29, a day before the first bodies were found.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.